CSBC Bihar Police is recruiting 1722 driver constables, 12th pass can apply before Dec 30

Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has invited online applications to recruit 1722 driver constables. The last date to apply is December 30, 2019. This is a great opportunity for class 12th pass candidates who own a driving license for light motor vehicle (LMV) or heavy motor vehicle (HMV).

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:40 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019
         

The pay scale is Rs 21,700 to 69,100 under pay matrix level 3.

Age Limit: The candidate must not be above the age of 25 for unreserved category, 27 for OBC  male and 28 for OBC female.For SC/ST candidate the minimum age limit is 20 and maximum limit is 30 years.

Mode of Selection:

Candidates will have to clear a written test and then pass the physical standard test. Those who qualify both the tests will have to pass a driving test.

The written exam will be objective in nature comprising of 100 questions carrying one mark each. The exam will be OMR- based.

Candidates will have to register for the recruitment at first. After they get their registration ID and password, they are advised to fill the application form by logging in using the same ID and password. They should make sure their photo and signature are uploaded correctly failing which their application will be invalid and can be rejected by the recruitment board.

 

Education News