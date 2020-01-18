CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 11:44 IST

CSBC Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit card for mobile squad constable examination on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC will conduct the examination to recruit 496 mobile squad constable under advertisement number 04/2019. The examination will be held on February 2. The exam will be conducted in morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

In an official notice CSBC has said that those who are not able to download the e-admit card can visit the office of CSBC at Harding Road, Patna on January 28 or 29 between 11 am and 5 pm to receive the duplicate admit card.

Click here to download CSBC mobile squad constable admit card

CSBC will release the roll number -wise centre list on January 20. Candidates can check their alloted centre online at the official website.

The examination will be conducted in OMR sheets. Candidates are advised to practise filling OMR sheets correctly by downloading a sample sheet from the website. Any mistake in filling the details of information in the OMR sheet will lead to cancellation of your candidature.

Click here for OMR sample sheet. (Scroll down to last page)

How to download CSBC Mobile Squad Constable admit card:

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the transport department tab

Click on the link dated January 17 that reads ‘Information: Download your e-Admit Card for written examination of Mobile Squad Constable. (Advt. No. 04/2019)’

A new page will open

Click on the download link

A login page will open

Key in your registration ID or mobile number and date of birth

Your CSBC admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.