CSBC Driver Constable exam admit card to be released on this date

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the e-admit card for driver constable recruitment exam on December 10. Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the e-admit card for driver constable recruitment exam on December 10. Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. The roll number-wise exam centre list will be uploaded on the website on December 11.

The exam was scheduled for October 14 which had to be postponed. According to the revised schedule, the CSBC Driver Constable exam will be held on January 3, 2021. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. Reporting time is 9 am.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1722 vacancies of driver constable under advt. no. 05/2019. The exam will be held amid strict protocols in order to protect the candidates from getting infected. Candidates are advised not to bring anyone with them at the exam centre and follow social distancing. They must bring their mask, hand sanitizer, water bottle etc to the exam centre.

CSBC has also released a copy of OMR sheet for candidates to practise before the exam. This has been uploaded to ensure that candidates can practise filling the OMR sheet and not make mistakes at the time of exam, which will result in rejection of the answer book.

