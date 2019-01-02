CSBC Forest Guard Recruitment in Bihar: Apply for 902 vacancies, direct link here

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has notified 902 vacancies for the post of forest guard under environment, forest and climate change department, Bihar. The online application has been started from January 1, 2019.

Candidates can apply for the post online before January 31, 2019 at its official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Eligibility

Applicants must have cleared 10+2 and should be in the age group of 18-23 years. For candidates belonging to the reserved categories, the age limit has been relaxed. Applicants should also fulfil the physical standards as set by the CSBC.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear in the preliminary test that will be comprising of multiple choice questions. The exam will be OMR based and will be of 2 hours duration. Written test will be followed by a physical efficiency test and then medical examination.

The standard of the question paper will be of 10+2 level. Meanwhile, questions from maths and general science will be of class 10 level.

Click here to check the official notification of CSBC recruitment

Here’s the direct link to apply for CSBC 902 forest guard posts online

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 14:05 IST