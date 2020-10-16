e-paper
Home / Education / CSIR UGC NET 2020: Exam rescheduled, to be held from November 19

CSIR UGC NET 2020: Exam rescheduled, to be held from November 19

CSIR UGC NET 2020: According to the notification, the agency will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 examination on November 19, 21, and 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSIR UGC NET 2020.
CSIR UGC NET 2020.(HT file )
         

CSIR UGC NET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday re-scheduled the CSIR UGC-NET June exam 2020. A notification in this regard has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

According to the notification, the agency will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 examination on November 19, 21, and 26, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

“Keeping in view the academic interest of large number of students/candidates, the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD ( now MoE) for conducting various Entrance (and other) Examinations,” reads the official notice.

NTA in the notice says that it will release the admit card shortly before the date of examination. The CSIR UGC-NET admit card, once released, can be downloaded from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in by following these steps:

How to download CSIR UGC NET Admit card 2020 after it is released:

1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The CSIR UGC NET admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

