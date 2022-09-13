CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 out at csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here
CSIR UGC NET admit card 2022 released on September 13 at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 on September 13. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the examination schedule the CSIR UGC Joint NET Examination June-2022 will be conducted from September 16 to September 18.
|Subject
|Date
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
Physical Sciences
Mathematical Sciences
|September 16
|Life Sciences
|September 17
|Chemical Sciences
|September 18
CSIR NET admit card 2022: How to download
Visit the CSIR NET official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET – June 2022”
Key in your log in details
Your admit card will be released on the screen
Download the CSIR UGG NET admit card 2022.
