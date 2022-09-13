CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 out at csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CSIR UGC Joint NET admit card 2022 on September 13. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the examination schedule the CSIR UGC Joint NET Examination June-2022 will be conducted from September 16 to September 18.

Subject Date Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Physical Sciences Mathematical Sciences September 16 Life Sciences September 17 Chemical Sciences September 18

Direct link here

CSIR NET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the CSIR NET official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card of CSIR UGC NET – June 2022”

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be released on the screen

Download the CSIR UGG NET admit card 2022.