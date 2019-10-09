e-paper
CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Registration process to end on October 9

CSIR exam is scheduled to be conducted twice a year. The second examination will be held on December 15, 2019. The result for which will be released on December 31, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The online application process for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 began on September 9, 2019. (Screengrab)
The online application process for CSIR UGC NET December 2019 began on September 9, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 application process ends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates for the exam can apply online at, csirnet.nta.nic.in by 11:50 pm tonight. The online application process began on September 9, 2019.

CSIR exam is scheduled to be conducted twice a year. The second examination will be held on December 15, 2019. The result for which will be released on December 31, 2019.

Application fee:

•Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee.

•Candidates from OBC category are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

•Candidates under reserved category will have to pay Rs 100 for application fee.

Age limit:

1.JRF: 28 years

2.Lectureship: No upper age limit

Here’s the direct link for the CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2019 application form.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Fill online application form,’ appearing on the home page

3.If you are a new user, click on the ‘New Registration,’ tab and provide all the requisite information

4.After your registration id is being created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

5.Application form will appear on the display screen

6.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents along with your signatures

7.Make payment

8.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 11:13 IST

