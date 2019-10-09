CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Registration process to end on October 9

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:18 IST

CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 application process ends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates for the exam can apply online at, csirnet.nta.nic.in by 11:50 pm tonight. The online application process began on September 9, 2019.

CSIR exam is scheduled to be conducted twice a year. The second examination will be held on December 15, 2019. The result for which will be released on December 31, 2019.

Application fee:

•Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee.

•Candidates from OBC category are required to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

•Candidates under reserved category will have to pay Rs 100 for application fee.

Age limit:

1.JRF: 28 years

2.Lectureship: No upper age limit

Here’s the direct link for the CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2019 application form.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Fill online application form,’ appearing on the home page

3.If you are a new user, click on the ‘New Registration,’ tab and provide all the requisite information

4.After your registration id is being created, go back and key in your credentials and log in

5.Application form will appear on the display screen

6.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents along with your signatures

7.Make payment

8.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 11:13 IST