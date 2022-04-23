Home / Education / CSIR-NPL recruitment: Applications are invited for 25 scientist vacancies
education

CSIR-NPL recruitment: Applications are invited for 25 scientist vacancies

  • CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi has invited applications for 25 vacancies of Scientists.
CSIR-NPL recruitment: Apply for 25 scientist vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
CSIR-NPL recruitment: Apply for 25 scientist vacancies(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi has invited applications for 25 vacancies of Scientists. The last date of receipt of application in Laboratory is May 30. Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website of CSIR-NPL at nplindia.org.

CSIR-NPL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Scientists.

CSIR-NPL recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 32 years as on May 30. The maximum age limit is relaxed by the government up to 05 years for SC/ST and 03 years for OBC only in cases where the post is reserved for those categories.

CSIR-NPL recruitment application fee: The application fee is 100 as application fee in the form of Demand Draft / Pay Order drawn on any nationalized bank valid for at least 3 months in favour of "Director, National Physical Laboratory".

CSIR-NPL recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates have to submit the completed application(s) in allrespects, supported by self attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience etc to the following address: “Controller of Administration, CSIR- National Physical Laboratory, Dr. K.S.Krishnan Marg, New Delhi-110012”.

 

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csir vacancies recruitment + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out