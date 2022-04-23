CSIR-NPL recruitment: Applications are invited for 25 scientist vacancies

CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi has invited applications for 25 vacancies of Scientists. The last date of receipt of application in Laboratory is May 30. Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website of CSIR-NPL at nplindia.org.

CSIR-NPL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Scientists.

CSIR-NPL recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 32 years as on May 30. The maximum age limit is relaxed by the government up to 05 years for SC/ST and 03 years for OBC only in cases where the post is reserved for those categories.

CSIR-NPL recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹100 as application fee in the form of Demand Draft / Pay Order drawn on any nationalized bank valid for at least 3 months in favour of "Director, National Physical Laboratory".

CSIR-NPL recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates have to submit the completed application(s) in allrespects, supported by self attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience etc to the following address: “Controller of Administration, CSIR- National Physical Laboratory, Dr. K.S.Krishnan Marg, New Delhi-110012”.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below: