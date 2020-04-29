CUCET 2020 application form submission deadline extended till May 23, details here

education

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:20 IST

Central University of Rajasthan, the organising body for CUCET admission 2020 has extended the last date to apply for the Central University Common Entrance Test. Earlier, the deadline was April 25 which has further been extended till May 23.

The online application process had begun on march 16. Aspirants seeking admission in undergraduate or postgraduate courses can register online at cucetexam.in.

Aspirants can register online at cucetexams.in. They will get various options to chose the university they wish to take admission in and the programme they are interested in. They can chose multiple options too. Candidates will have to pay online application fee before submission of the application.

List of Central Universities:

Assam University, Silchar

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University

Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Khallikote University, Berhampur

Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur

Candidate are advised to check the online prospectus of the university they chose and check details of the programmes offered and their eligibility before applying.