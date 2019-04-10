CUSAT CAT answer key 2019 released, raise objections now

CUSAT CAT answer key 2019: The answer key of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Common Admission Test (CAT-2019) has been released on the official website at cusat.ac.in. The Computer based test (CBT) or CAT 2019 was held on April 6 and April 7, 2019.

In an official notification on the CUSAT CAT 2019 admissions page of the website, the university said that CAT 2019 answer key has been published and is available in the candidate home page.

Candidates can raise objections through the link provided in the candidates home page until 10pm on April 11. The objections raised through link in candidate’s homepage will only be considered.

CUSAT CAT answer key 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Cochin University of Science and Technology

Click on the link for CAT 2019 in the top left

Key in your user Id, password and captcha code in the candidate login to go to the candidate homepage

Download answer key as directed on the candidate homepage

Raise objection if you want to

The online application process for CUSAT CAT 2019 began from January 30, 2019.

