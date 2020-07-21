Dates on JEE Main and NDA clashing? No need to worry even if you did not update, says Pokhriyal

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:25 IST

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday assured students, appearing in both JEE Main and NDA exams, that they should not worry even the dates of their two exams are clashing. Taking to twitter, HRD minster told students apparing in both JEE mains and NDA that the matter has been looked into and students need not be concerned.

“I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry. @DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash for candidates appearing in both the exams,” HRD?minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

I have received representations from many students regarding the clash of dates of #JEEMain with #NDA. The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6th Sept, should not worry. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020

Both JEE Main and UPSC NDA NA exams are falling on September 6.

Earlier, JEE ain was scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23, but was later postponed to September 1 to 6. UPSC NDA NA (I) and (II) will be held jointly on September 6.

NTA in its latest notice, asked candidates to update their application forms by marking a ‘YES’ in the given column that asks if the candidate is also registered for UPSC NDA NA exam.

“The candidates appearing for UPSC NDA and NA Examination (I), 2020 being conducted on September 6, 2020 are informed to also update as ‘YES’, in their online application form, during the correction period so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE (Main) with NDA and NA Examination (I), 2020,” the notice says.

The last date to make changes in the application form was July 20.

