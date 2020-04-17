e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DD, AIR broadcast virtual classes through regional channels

DD, AIR broadcast virtual classes through regional channels

As all schools across the country are closed, these virtual classes are helping lakhs of students, especially those in Class 10 and 12, in preparation for their board and competitive examinations, according to an official statement.

education Updated: Apr 17, 2020 09:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Doordarshan
Doordarshan(File)
         

Doordarshan and All India Radio are broadcasting virtual classes and other educational content through their regional channels across the country on TV, radio and YouTube to help students learn during lockdown, the government said on Thursday.

As all schools across the country are closed, these virtual classes are helping lakhs of students, especially those in Class 10 and 12, in preparation for their board and competitive examinations, according to an official statement.

The virtual learning through DD and AIR include curriculum-based classes for primary, middle and high-school level students.  Secondary School Leaving Certificate subjects and model question papers for Class 10 students are also being made available in some states, it said.

Many of these classes help students prepare for their engineering and medical entrance examinations.  To keep the learning interesting, apart from course books, virtual classes in few states include quiz shows and story telling by eminent personalities, it said, adding that most of these classes start early morning and few are repeated in the afternoon.  Doordarshan Kendras that are already broadcasting virtual classes are Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir. 

All India Radio stations broadcasting virtual classes are Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, Puducherry, Madurai, Trivendrum, Tirunelveli, Panaji, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Jaipur.  The stations broadcasting educational content are Bhopal, Chennai, Kozhikode and Thrissur.   On an average, a DD channel is airing two-and-a-half hours of educational content daily and an All India Radio channel 30 minutes.

Also, the total number of hours of daily content across DD network is 17 hours and 11 hours across All India Radio network, it said.

top news
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Covid-19 cases in India climb to 13,387, death toll at 437
Covid-19 cases in India climb to 13,387, death toll at 437
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
Updates: With 38 new coronavirus cases, Rajasthan’s total goes up to 1,169
Updates: With 38 new coronavirus cases, Rajasthan’s total goes up to 1,169
Indore emerges as Covid-19 hotspot, nearly 300 cases recorded in a single day
Indore emerges as Covid-19 hotspot, nearly 300 cases recorded in a single day
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
Indians only remember Sachin’s six as it makes them happy: Akhtar
Pile of bodies linked to coronavirus found at US nursing home
Pile of bodies linked to coronavirus found at US nursing home
Why Ford has hired ex-Israeli intelligence officer for its next big battle
Why Ford has hired ex-Israeli intelligence officer for its next big battle
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

Education News