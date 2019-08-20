Decentralised convocation at Patna College after 50 years

education

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:31 IST

Resuming a practice that was stalled for various reasons five decades back,the Patna College, one of of the oldest colleges in eastern India, conferred upon degrees to as many as 171 students of 2015-18 session who completed bachelors in various disciplines at a convocation held on Monday. The streamwise toppers will receive gold medals at the foundation day celebration on October 1 this year.

The mega event was held at Wheeler Senate Hall on Monday. PU officials said that decentralised convocation for graduating students has been resumed after 50 years by the initiative of vice-chancellor. Earlier, the university used to organise a centralised convocation that too for PG and PhD students only. This is the first time after five decades that the students of various bachelor degrees are are invited for the convocation and being awarded degrees

Presiding over the ceremony Rash Bihari Prasad Singh, vice-chancellor of Patna University(PU), said, “The students receiving degrees today must keep the name of 156-year-old Patna College high in the future. The alumni of this college have brought laurels to the college and university as well. Now this is responsibility of the pass out students to maintain the record.”

“Graduation is not the end of a course, rather it is the start of your life as an individual. The degrees are not just educational certificates but also a reminder that the students must become responsible citizen before aspiring to become anything else in life,” added Singh.

The convocation ceremony was organised in traditional India attires. The girls wore white sari or salwar suit while boys wore white kurta pajama. All the students were adorned with yellow turban.

Akanksha Sinha, who pursued Economics honours from Patna College, said, “I am extremely happy to receive degree. The degree is not only a certificate but also a symbol of respect for the knowledge one has gained.”

Hundreds of parents and guardians also attended the convocation ceremony. Surendra Mohan, whose son received degree in Psychology honors, said, “I am travelling through nostalgia. In 1971, I had received my degree from the same college. Today, almost five decades later. I am happy and proud to see my son walking upto the same stage and receiving his degree.”

As per the schedule released by Patna University, convocation ceremony will be held at B N College on Aug 22, Patna Science College on Aug 26, Patna Law College on Aug29, Vanijya Mahavidalaya on Aug 30, Patna Women’s College on Sept 2, Magadh Mahila College on Sept 4, Arts and Crafts College and Women’s Trainning College on Sept 6, Patna Training College on Sept 9 and Directorate of Distance Education on Sept 13.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 14:31 IST