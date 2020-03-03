Decision on govt jobs to Marathas after SC verdict: Minister

education

Maharashtra OBC Welfare Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said a decision on recruitment of Maratha community members in government jobs will be taken only after the Supreme Court gives its judgment on the issue.

BJP MLC Bhai Girkar raised the issue of jobs to Marathas in the state Legislative Council.

Replying to it, Wadettiwar said, “We are waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict on issuing joining orders to the Maratha candidates. We need to wait for the final verdict to be out. The verdict is expected to be out soon.” Several Maratha youths have been staging sit-in agitation at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai for nearly 56 posts in the state government.

Girkar asked the question regarding the status of their appointment.

The Maharashtra Legislature on November 29, 2018 passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the Maratha community under the socially and educationally backward category (SEBC).

The bill was approved and signed by the Maharashtra governor a day later.

The Bombay High Court in June 2019 upheld the constitutional validity of reservation in government jobs and education.

The court, which was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging Maharashtra government’s decision granting 16 per cent reservation, though said that the quota percentage be reduced from 16 per cent to 12 per cent and 13 per cent in education and jobs, respectively (as was recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission).

The government’s decision to give quota was later challenged before the Supreme Court.