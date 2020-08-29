e-paper
Decision on modalities of exams on Monday, says Maharashtra education minister

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Saturday said that a decision about modalities of final year examinations will be announced on Monday.

education Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Saturday said that a decision about modalities of final year examinations will be announced on Monday.

On Friday, the Supreme Court held that students of final year cannot be promoted without holding examinations.

“We will announce our first decision on Monday about how we are going to conduct examinations of students in final year of graduation and post-graduation courses,” Samant told reporters.

“Students’ safety is paramount and decisions would be taken without compromising on safety,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked his ministry to conduct examinations with utmost precaution and in a simplified manner, he added.

A six-member committee headed by Dr Suhas Pednekar, vice chancellor of Mumbai University, has been formed to give recommendations about how to conduct examinations, the minister said.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government was opposed to holding examinations on the ground of coronavirus situation.

But the state will respect the apex court’s decision, Samant had said on Friday.

He also appealed that misleading reports about examination schedules should not be spread, and the government will announce dates at the right time.

