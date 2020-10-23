e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka

Degree, diploma and engineering colleges to reopen from Nov 17 in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen engineering, diploma and degree colleges that were shut for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic from November 17.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bengaluru
Representative
Representative
         

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen engineering, diploma and degree colleges that were shut for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic from November 17.

“In a meeting that took place under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister it was decided to reopen degree college from November 17. Engineering, diploma and degree colleges will all start,” Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said students will have an option to either attend the classes physically or online or can go in for blended learning by using both options.

“Students can register online, those students wanting to attend classes by coming to colleges should have consent from their parents. Depending on the strength- how the classes have to be held, in how many batches- everything will be decided along with all the necessary safety SOPs,” he added.

Narayan, who is also the incharge for Higher Education Department said for students who will stay at SC/ST, social welfare and OBC hostels all necessary safety measures will be taken, also necessary transport arrangements will be made to facilitate smooth conduct of classes.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chaired the meeting of officials from health, social welfare, backward class, finance, transport and education departments, along with Narayan regarding starting classes in degree colleges.

top news
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In