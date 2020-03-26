e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Dehradun: J-K Students Association urges Kashmiri students not to hide travel history

Dehradun: J-K Students Association urges Kashmiri students not to hide travel history

The association termed the actions of a few Kashmiri students as unfortunate and shocking who managed to escape quarantine and refused to undergo isolation.

education Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in Dehradun on Thursday urged Kashmiri students who are returning from different countries in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus not hide their travel history.

The association termed the actions of a few Kashmiri students as unfortunate and shocking who managed to escape quarantine and refused to undergo isolation.

It urged the authorities to take strict action against the defaulters.

“We appeal to all Kashmiri students to voluntarily apply for quarantine for their personal as well as betterment of their families. It is for their benefit,” said spokesperson of the association Nasir Khuehami, while speaking to media in Dehradun.

“People with travel history to foreign countries need to sober up. Their slight deviations from rules laid out by the state will lead to an unprecedented disaster in our community. Instead of hiding their travel history, they should come forward and report it to the administration without making any procrastinations”

“In order to secure people’s fundamental right to life, we must follow our duties sincerely, only then can we surpass this disaster collectively,” he added.

“In the present scenario, it is important for students to be responsible and share accurate details, including travel history,” Khuehami said in his concluding remark.

top news
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News