Delhi DSSSB Recruitment: Apply for 264 junior, assistant engineer posts from today, direct link, eligibility, pay scale and other details here
The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) Recruitment: Application process for the posts of junior engineer and assistant engineer for civil and electrical engineers begins on January 30, 2019. The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board had invited applications for 264 vacancies of engineers in different departments.
The last date to apply is March 1, 2019. Candidates must apply online through the website dsssbonline.nic.in.
The applications are accepted only through online mode.Candidates will have to appear for tier-I and tier-II exams followed by a skill test. A merit list after conducting the three examinations will be released online.
Delhi SSSB recruitment 2019: Pay scale
For all the jobs at the post of assistant engineer and junior engineer, selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4600.
DSSSB recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Students having an engineering degree or diploma in relevant stream with two years of work experience are eligible to apply.
Age limit:
Assistant engineer (electrical), MCD: 32 years
Assistant engineer (civil), MCD: 30 years
Junior engineer (civil) in MCD: 27 years
Junior engineer (electrical) in MCD: 27 years
Junior engineer (civil) in NDMC: 30 years
Junior engineer (civil) in DUSIB: 27 years
Junior engineer (electrical) in DUSIB: 27 years
DSSSB recruitment 2019: vacancy details
Assistant engineer (electrical), MCD – 7
Assistant engineer (civil), MCD – 13
Junior engineer (civil), MCD – 103
Junior engineer (electrical), MCD – 20
Junior engineer (civil), NDMC – 33
Junior engineer (civil), DUSIB – 61
Junior engineer (electrical), DUSIB – 27
First Published: Jan 30, 2019 09:40 IST