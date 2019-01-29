Delhi HC Personal assistant exam result announced, here’s how to check

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday announced the results of the written examination to recruit Personal Assistant in under Delhi High Court. The examination was held on December 23, 2018.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result by visiting the official website of Delhi High court at delhihighcourt.nic.in

Here is the direct link to check combined merit list of qualified candidates of personal assistant exam 2018

Here is the direct link to check roll number-wise complete result of personal assistant exam 2018.

The passing marks for general candidates in 50%, while the passing marks for reserved category candidates is 45%. The date of Examination for the next two stages (Typewriting and Shorthand to be conducted simultaneously) shall be notified shortly.

