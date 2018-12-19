Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking fresh DU polls after Baisoya resignation

The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader Sunny Chillar, seeking fresh elections to the Delhi University Students’ Union after its president Ankiv Baisoya from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) resigned from the president’s post in the wake of his fake bachelor’s degree row.

Justice Yogesh Khanna delivered the judgment after Chillar pleaded that Baisoya’s degree was a fake and so his nomination becomes void.

Baisoya had resigned on November 14 after the varsity received a report that his bachelor’s degree from Thiruvalluvar University was a fake.

The ABVP, the students’ wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had also suspended Baisoya from the youth wing till pending enquiry.

Appearing for Chillar, senior advocate P Chidambaram, had contended that since the nomination became void on the basis of the ‘fake’ degree, the two-month period for conducting fresh elections won’t apply in this case.

The varsity contended that since the verification of the degree was completed after November 13, no fresh elections can be held as the two-month period within which the polls could have been conducted again expired.

The court had reserved its order following lengthy arguments from both sides and delivered the verdict on Tuesday. The copy of the judgment is yet to be made public.

Chillar had contended that Baisoya was not a “bonafide student” as he had suppressed information and had given a fabricated marksheet.

“He is not a bonafide student as the qualifying mark sheet on the basis of which he has got admission would be tantamount to his enrollment and admission to be null and void in the eyes of the law,” the petition said.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:22 IST