Jamia Millia Islamia to push for medical education, says VC

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 11:04 IST

New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a central university, on Thursday announced that the varsity would focus on medical education in the coming years and will collaborate with Jamia Hamdard University in the national capital to set up medical and Unani colleges and courses.

JMI vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar, who was speaking at a function to mark 100 years of the university’s foundation, said the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the importance of strengthening medical education and infrastructure. “The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the focus on healthcare sector is needed and we will be doing that. This is why both the Jamias have decided to join hands and work for the country. Not just Jamia Hamdard, but we are open to sitting together and working with various sources who can lend their expertise on the matter,” she said. “Medical colleges require the work done by several vice-chancellors and not just one. We hope we can sow the right seeds so that the work can be taken forward by other vice-chancellors.”

Hamid Ahmed, the chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University who was the chief guest at the function, proposed a fully-funded Hakeem Abdul Hameed Chair at JMI, which can be a centre of research on common objectives of the two institutes.

Akhtar, who is JMI’s first woman vice-chancellor, said she would focus upon creating a safe and conducive environment, particularly for women students. “We will be focusing on female students since they can enroll in a number of courses in the healthcare sector. We plan to offer safe hostel facilities for them so that they can receive their education in a secure manner. This is the vision we are aiming for.”

Akhtar said due to the pandemic, the centenary celebrations have been organised with minimal attendance but they will continue for a whole year. The events postponed will be held once the Covid situation is controlled, she said.