Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Application process to begin on October 14

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 554 vacancies of head constable in Delhi Police. There are a total of 372 vacancies for male and 182 vacancies for female.

Oct 13, 2019
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Under level 4 pay matrix, aspirants from both the genders can apply for the Group C posts of head constable.
Under level 4 pay matrix, aspirants from both the genders can apply for the Group C posts of head constable. (screengrab)
         

The online application process for Delhi Police recruitment of head constable will begin from tomorrow, October 14, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at delhipolice.nic.in on or before November 13, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 554 vacancies of head constable in Delhi Police. There are a total of 372 vacancies for male and 182 vacancies for female. Under level 4 pay matrix, aspirants from both the genders can apply for the Group C posts of head constable.

Typing speed of a candidate in English should be 30 words per minute and in the case of Hindi typing, the speed of the aspirant should be 25 words per minute.

Age limit:

Candidates belonging to general category should be between 18 to 25 years old. The applicants from the OBC category shouldn’t be more than 28 years old, whereas aspirants under SC/ST category should not be more than 30 years old.

For candidates with the benchmark disability, the maximum age limit is 35 years old.

Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed class 12th from a recognized board.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Those belonging to reserved category along with female candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Method of Recruitment:

The computer-based examination will carry 100 marks. The typing test of the candidates will be of 25 marks. However Physical endurance, measurement test and computer (formatting) test will be of qualifying in nature.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 11:35 IST

