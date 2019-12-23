e-paper
Home / Education / Delhi school students take oath to not violate women’s dignity, says Kejriwal

Delhi school students take oath to not violate women’s dignity, says Kejriwal

Boys took oath that they will respect women and will not misbehave with them. Girls will administer the same oath to their brothers at home and warn them of breaking ties if they will not treat women well, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2019 13:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI photo)
         

Over 22 lakh students in Delhi’s private and government schools were administered oath that they will respect women and not violate their dignity.

“Today a campaign for women security was started along with 22 lakh students. CCTV cameras and street lights are also being installed. But the ideology of the society needs to be changed. We have to make Delhi a place where women are not scared of stepping out at night,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. 

“Boys took oath that they will respect women and will not misbehave with them. Girls will administer the same oath to their brothers at home and warn them of breaking ties if they will not treat women well,” he added.

