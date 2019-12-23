Delhi school students take oath to not violate women’s dignity, says Kejriwal

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 13:37 IST

Over 22 lakh students in Delhi’s private and government schools were administered oath that they will respect women and not violate their dignity.

“Today a campaign for women security was started along with 22 lakh students. CCTV cameras and street lights are also being installed. But the ideology of the society needs to be changed. We have to make Delhi a place where women are not scared of stepping out at night,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

आज दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों के 22 लाख बच्चों के साथ महिला सुरक्षा अभियान शुरू किया। पुलिस और क़ानून व्यवस्था तो ठीक करनी ही है। CCTV कैमरे और स्ट्रीट लाइट भी लगवा रहे हैं। पर समाज की सोच भी बदलनी होगी। हमें ऐसी दिल्ली बनानी है जहां रात को भी महिलायें बिना किसी डर के घर से निकल सकें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2019

“Boys took oath that they will respect women and will not misbehave with them. Girls will administer the same oath to their brothers at home and warn them of breaking ties if they will not treat women well,” he added.