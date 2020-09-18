e-paper
Home / Education / Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5

Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5

Online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual and Head of Schools are authorised to call teachers as required

education Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:07 IST
Fareeha Iftikhar
Fareeha Iftikhar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Schools across the country have been physically shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Classes are conducted online, and links to study material are sent via WhatsApp, emails and SMS.
The Delhi government on Friday said all schools in the national Capital will remain closed for students until October 5. The announcement has put an end to speculations around the partial reopening of schools in Delhi for students of classes 9 to 12 (as per the Centre’s Unlock 4 guidelines) from September 21.

The Unlock 4 guidelines, issued on August 30 by the Union ministry of home affairs, said schools will continue to remain closed till September 30. At the same time, it stated, “Students of classed 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.”

Also Read: Provide gadgets, Internet to poor students for online classes: Delhi HC to schools

In an order issued on Friday, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), said, “It is informed that all schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual and Head of Schools (HoS) are authorised to call teachers/ staff (as per requirement) for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching learning activities and any other work.”

A senior official at the government’s education department said that the decision has been taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the national Capital.

“The department has also taken feedback from the parents of both government and private schools and a majority of them do not want to send their children to schools right now. We have also reviewed the situation and concluded that it’s not suitable for the students to visit schools in Delhi for another few weeks,” the official said.

