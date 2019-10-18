e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Delhi University 96th convocation on November 4

DU 96th convocation: A total of 600 doctoral degrees, 60 DM and MCh degrees, and 300 medals and prizes will be awarded, it said.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representative
Representative(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

The 96th convocation of the Delhi University will be held on November 4 and Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will deliver the convocation address, the university said.

A total of 600 doctoral degrees, 60 DM and MCh degrees, and 300 medals and prizes will be awarded, it said.

The colleges of the university have also been requested to webcast the convocation ceremony, the institution said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 08:57 IST

tags
top news
Congress president Sonia Gandhi to skip Haryana rally today
Congress president Sonia Gandhi to skip Haryana rally today
Despite IMF projections, India among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman
Despite IMF projections, India among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
Delhi’s Achilles heel: Eight spots with foulest air in national capital
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
PM holds bureaucrats accountable for Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Teen jumps to death from 8th floor after stabbing 21-yr-old woman in Noida
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Cheating, trespassing case against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
Selling pani puri to breaking world record: India’s new batting sensation
‘Supreme Court verdict best solution for Ayodhya dispute’: Abhishek Singhvi
‘Supreme Court verdict best solution for Ayodhya dispute’: Abhishek Singhvi
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News