e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi University Admissions 2020 for UG, PG courses begin on October 12, check full schedule here

Delhi University Admissions 2020 for UG, PG courses begin on October 12, check full schedule here

UG merit based admissions against 1st cutoff will be held between October 12 and 14. Admission against 2nd cutoff will be done between October 19 and 21 while the admission against 3rd cutoff will be done from October 26 to 28.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:08 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU Admissions 2020
DU Admissions 2020(Hindustan Times)
         

DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University on Friday released the schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the academic session 2020-21. According to the schedule, UG merit based admissions against 1st cutoff will be held between October 12 and 14. Admission against 2nd cutoff will be done between October 19 and 21 while the admission against 3rd cutoff will be done from October 26 to 28. The UG Entrance Based Admission against the first merit list will be held from October 19 to 21 while the PG admission process will begin from October 26.

Check full schedule here:

 

The admission process in DU has been delayed by over three months this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cutoff list was announced on June 28. The university has also announced dates for admission to entrance-based undergraduate and postgraduate courses. While the undergraduate admissions will begin from October 19, postgraduate admissions will start from October 26.

DU has introduced several changes in its admission process this year to ensure social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entire admission process has been shifted online and will be carried out in a contactless manner. To ensure social distancing norms, the university has done away with physical verification of documents for which students had to visit colleges in the previous years.

tags
top news
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
CSK vs DC live: CSK struggle to get boundaries as RR climbs
CSK vs DC live: CSK struggle to get boundaries as RR climbs
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Will never waver...’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In