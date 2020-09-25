Delhi University Admissions 2020 for UG, PG courses begin on October 12, check full schedule here

education

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:08 IST

DU Admissions 2020: Delhi University on Friday released the schedule for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the academic session 2020-21. According to the schedule, UG merit based admissions against 1st cutoff will be held between October 12 and 14. Admission against 2nd cutoff will be done between October 19 and 21 while the admission against 3rd cutoff will be done from October 26 to 28. The UG Entrance Based Admission against the first merit list will be held from October 19 to 21 while the PG admission process will begin from October 26.

Check full schedule here:

The admission process in DU has been delayed by over three months this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cutoff list was announced on June 28. The university has also announced dates for admission to entrance-based undergraduate and postgraduate courses. While the undergraduate admissions will begin from October 19, postgraduate admissions will start from October 26.

DU has introduced several changes in its admission process this year to ensure social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entire admission process has been shifted online and will be carried out in a contactless manner. To ensure social distancing norms, the university has done away with physical verification of documents for which students had to visit colleges in the previous years.