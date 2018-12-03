Delhi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC rating

Delhi University has been ranked “A+” in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review held in the last week of October, officials said.

The grading provided by the council is crucial for funds and grants allotted to a varsity by the University Grants Commission (UGC) they said.

Last year, the Jawaharlal Nehru University was ranked “A++” in the NAAC review.

The Delhi University (DU) got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.28. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 to 4.

Before the NAAC team’s visit, the varsity’s mock teams had conducted visits to various departments and checked whether they are adequately prepared for the review.

The administration had also mailed a questionnaire of 103 questions to various department heads in this regard.

Does the DU department celebrate national festivals or observe birth and death anniversaries of great Indian personalities, is there a policy in place to check plagiarism, were part of the questionnaire sent by the Delhi University to its departments ahead of the NAAC visit.

