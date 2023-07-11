Delhi University PG classes from September 1, check academic calendar here

Classes for first and third semester students in Delhi University for the 2023-24 academic year will begin September 1 (Friday) onwards, the university said on Monday. DU PG classes from September 1, check academic calendar here (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The university has also amended the academic calendar for 2022-23 and declared August 29 to 31 as summer break.

For second and fourth semesters, classes will begin on January 15, 2024.

Preparatory eave and practical exams for first and third semesters will be from December 22 to 29 and for second and fourth semesters, these activities will take place from May 12 to 19, 2024. Mid semester break for these students will be from March 24 to 31.

Theory exams for odd semesters will be held from December 30 and for even semesters, it will be from May 20, 2024. Check the academic calendar below for further information.

DU PG academic calendar (du.ac.in)

