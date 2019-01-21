Delhi University to introduce 30 new courses, check all of them here

Students planning to apply in the Delhi University (DU) will have more opportunities to look forward to in the upcoming academic session, 2019-20, as the varsity’s academic council (AC) has decided to introduce 30 new courses, at both the under graduation and the post graduation level, in around 20 colleges. The council has also approved to increase 232 seats in existing courses at two colleges.

The decision was taken by the AC during a meeting last week. According to AC members, the courses were first passed by the university’s standing committee for academic affairs in September, last year. “The academic council has approved to introduce 30 courses at the under graduation and post graduation level in around 20 DU colleges from the next academic session 2019-20. The courses are presently taught at other colleges in the university. With this decision, these courses will now be available at more colleges. The council has also given nod to introduce 10 vocational coursesin some colleges from the upcoming session,” Hansraj Suman, an AC member, said.

According to the minutes of the AC meeting, which was held on January 2 and adjourned till January 17, the committee approved to introduce the following undergraduate courses in these colleges: BA (H) in Bhimrao Ambedkar College; BA (H) in Economics in Dayal Singh College (evening) and Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College; BA (H) in Philosophy in Hasraj College; BA (H) in Psychology in Laxmibai College and Bhaskaracharya College; BA (H) in History Dyal Singh College; BA (H) in Political Science in Bhimrao Ambedkar College; BA (H) Hindi Journalism and Mass Communication in Jesus and Mary College, and BSc (H) in environmental science in Vivekananda College and Indraprastha College for women, among others.

The post graduation courses which have been approved include MA in English in Shri Gurunank Dev College), MA in Hindi in Sri Venkateswara College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and MSc in operational research at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Keshav College, among others.

The minutes also stated that the AC has approved to increase number of seats in some existing courses as well. “The number of seats in BA (programme) at Hansraj College has been increased from 40 to 200 from the next academic session. Also, the number of seats in BSc program at Aditi Mahavidhlaya has been increased from 55 to 80. The college will also admit 50 more students in B Com (H) from the next academic session,” the minutes mentioned.

Officials at the university said that with the increase in availability of courses at more colleges, more opportunities will be open for students from the upcoming academic session. “Every year we receive thousands of seats for popular courses like BA (H) in English, Economics and Psychology. But so many students are left behind due to limited seats. With the availability of these courses at more colleges, more number of students will be able to enroll,” an official from last year’s admission committee said.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 13:47 IST