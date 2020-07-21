e-paper
Home / Education / Despite COVID, the first ever IndSAT to take place in 15 countries tomorrow

Despite COVID, the first ever IndSAT to take place in 15 countries tomorrow

IndSAT would be the first time the HRD ministry would be conducting such a test and that too through the online mode.

education Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:34 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nearly 20,000 students from fifteen countries will on Wednesday take the first ever IndSAT test that will be used by Indian institution to grant them scholarships and admissions.

“The first-ever IndSAT test is being held in countries ranging from Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Ethiopia and many others. It will be an online test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA),” said a senior government official adding that HRD ministry body EdCIL is steering the efforts

IndSAT would be the first time the HRD ministry would be conducting such a test and that too through the online mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier developed abilities to hold proctored tests which remove the possibility of the candidate using unfair means. The NTA had also conducted a web-based test for coaches on the demand of Sports Authority of India (SAI) earlier.

Significantly, the GMAT test, which is conducted for admissions to foreign varsities, was also held through similar web-based mode this year.

“The candidates who score the required marks would be short-listed and there are over a hundred institutions where they can get admissions based on their profiles,” said the official cited above.

The HRD ministry had earlier postponed the IND-SAT examination 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 30 which has been postponed till July. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the IndSAT exam in her union budget speech on February 1. The exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’.“IND-SAT exam will be held for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’,” the minister had said during the presentation of the Budget 2020.

