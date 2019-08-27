Despite hardships in life, Irm Shamim becomes first Gujjar girl from Jammu- Kashmir to crack AIIMS MBBS exam

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:37 IST

Raised by her mother Shamim Akhter on a meagre honorarium of Rs 5,100, Irm Shamim,17, is the first girl from nomadic Gujjar tribe in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to have cracked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination.

Irm, who scored 92% marks, will be joining AIIMS Patna in the first week of September.

Talking to HT over phone, Irm said, “I have got AIIMS Patna and I feel happy. We faced very tough circumstances but my mother, who is an Anganwadi worker, kept me and my younger brother motivated. Our father, who is in the police department, married another woman when I was in Class 10. He does not live with us anymore.”

During the initial years of her schooling, Irm had to walk 4km from Dhanore village daily to reach her school in Rajouri town.

Irm, who faced hardships in her personal life, scored 10 CGPA in Class 10 and then went on to crack the AIIMS examination through self-study.

“I did not go to any coaching institute and studied on my own. One has to remain motivated. Who does not face problems in life? My advice is don’t give up and accept the challenges head-on when life throws them at you. Those who face them emerge as winners. Once you are determined, nothing is impossible,” Irm said.

“Stay focused on NCERT books but AIIMS also has some questions on general so one has to keep abreast with current affairs. One could also go for additional books but I focused on NCERT. I scored 92% in the examination,” she said.

Irm’s mother Shamim Akhter said she is proud of her daughter and thanked God.

“I faced many difficulties. Financial constraints are part of life but I always wanted my children to study. I did not give up and told my children that I will be both their mother and father,” she said.

Rajouri deputy magistrate Mohammed Asad Aijaz said, “This girl has made us all proud and we have decided to bear the cost of her studies at the AIIMS.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 09:37 IST