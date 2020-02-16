DFCCIL Recruitment 2020: 54 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Junior Manager and Executive on offer, apply before March 15

education

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 14:15 IST

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has invited online applications for the recruitment posts of Assistant Manager, Junior Manager and Executive in various disciplines on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at dfccil.com on or before March 15, 2020, till 11:59 pm. However, the online registration link is not opening for now. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, for more update and information.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Junior Manager and Executive. Out of which, 17 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Finance), 13 for Assistant Manager (Information Technology), 4 for Junior Manager (Human Resource), 13 for Executive (Finance), 5 for Executive (Human Resource), and 2 for Executive (Information Technology). However, the number of vacancies are tentative in nature, and may increase or decrease as per the needs of the organization.

Age limit:

•Assistant Manager: 18-30 years

•Junior Manager: 18-27 years

•Executive: 18-30 years

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC-NCL, EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for Assistant Manager, and Junior manager posts, while they’ll have to pay Rs 900 fee for Executive posts.

No examination fee is required for SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates. However, they have to indicate their SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category in the application form and upload the certificate.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: