Home / Education / DHSE Kerala Class 11 supplementary exam schedule released, here’s direct link

DHSE Kerala Class 11 supplementary exam schedule released, here’s direct link

Students who have registered for the Class 11 supplementary or improvement exam can check the time-table online at dhsekerala.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 12:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the Class 11 supplementary exams from December 18 to 23, 2020.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala) has released the schedule for Class 11 supplementary or improvement exam on its official website.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the Class 11 supplementary exams from December 18 to 23, 2020, at various centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and UAE. The examination will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government.

Direct link for DHSE Kerala Class 11 supplementary or improvement exam schedule.

