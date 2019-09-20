DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Results 2019 declared at keralaresults.nic.in

education

Kerala Plus One improvement results have been declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala. Candidates can check their Kerala plus one improvement results 2019 online at keralaresults.nic.in

Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala had conducted the plus one improvement exam in the month of July for those candidates who couldn’t pass the annual board exam or wanted to improve their marks.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website and logging in using their roll number and date of birth. For school- wise result, the school code has to be entered.

Here’s the direct link to check the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019

How to check the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019

Visit the DHSE Kerala official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘DHSE First Year (Improvement) Equivalency Exam - Jul 2019’

Key in your Roll Number and Date of Birth to get individual results

Click on school wise and key in the school code to get the school wise results

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

