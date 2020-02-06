e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / DIMR opens training centre at Coimbatore

DIMR opens training centre at Coimbatore

UG graduates, final year students from any electives and others interested are eligible to apply for this programme. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Coimbatore
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Delhi Institute of Medical Representative (DIMR) has inaugurated its exclusive training institute in the city.

According to a DIMR press release, this is the first professional institute in the State, which gives a platform to become a pharma professional, medical representative and to train and prepare professional excellence for the corporate world in pharma sector.

The Institute, which was inaugurated by Country Head Hash Banga recently, will offer 90 days training programme to become a medical representative and help the trainers with job assistance, placements.

UG graduates, final year students from any electives and others interested are eligible to apply for this programme, according to the release.

tags
top news
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News