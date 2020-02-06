DIMR opens training centre at Coimbatore

education

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:41 IST

Delhi Institute of Medical Representative (DIMR) has inaugurated its exclusive training institute in the city.

According to a DIMR press release, this is the first professional institute in the State, which gives a platform to become a pharma professional, medical representative and to train and prepare professional excellence for the corporate world in pharma sector.

The Institute, which was inaugurated by Country Head Hash Banga recently, will offer 90 days training programme to become a medical representative and help the trainers with job assistance, placements.

UG graduates, final year students from any electives and others interested are eligible to apply for this programme, according to the release.