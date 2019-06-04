Display internal marks of Class 12 students, Mumbai board tells colleges

The Mumbai divisional board on Monday asked all the junior colleges in its division to display the internal marks scored by the higher secondary certificate (HSC) students on their respective notice boards. The board has been receiving several queries from students and parents since May 29, a day after the results were declared.

Colleges must ensure that all Class 12 students get to know the marks they scored in the internal exams, which include the oral exams for language subjects and practicals in other subjects, stated the board’s circular.

Between May 29 and June 3, the board received 7,864 applications for re-evaluation and photocopies of answer-sheets, which according to the officials, is higher than the last few years.

Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said, “Many parents approached us, as their children had scored below expectations. We are accepting revaluation applications and have asked colleges to share the students’ internal marks so they get an idea about the breakup of their total scores.”

Meanwhile, several students and parents had queued outside the board’s office in Vashi to apply for revaluation. “My son wants to pursue engineering and is preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) test. The admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) require him to have at least 50% marks in the board exams, which he has missed just by a few points. We hope that revaluation helps him as his papers had gone well,” said a parent from Malad who submitted an application on Monday.

Khandagale said the board has deputed additional people and have opened more counters to ensure students get their re-evaluated results at the earliest.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 14:10 IST