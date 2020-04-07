e-paper
DMRC Recruitment Results 2020 declared for executive, non-executive posts

DMRC Recruitment Results 2020 declared for executive, non-executive posts

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has declared the results for the computer based test (CBT) for the recruitment of executive and non- executive posts.

Apr 07, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DMRC Recruitment
DMRC Recruitment(HT File)
         

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has declared the results for the computer based test (CBT) for the recruitment of executive and non- executive posts. Candidates who had appeared for the CBT can check their results online at http://www.delhimetrorail.com/career.

DMRC had conducted the CBT on February 17 to 21, 23 and 26. Candidates who have cleared the CBT will have to appear for document verification, group discussion or interview.

DMRC had released the answer key for all the examinations on February 28 for which the candidates were asked to send objections till March 4. After considering the objections raised by candidates, the corporation has released the final results.

The list of qualified candidates can be checked on the official website of DMRC. Separate merit lists has been prepared for all examinations. Alternatively, candidates can also check the merit list here.

RESULTS

RE01- AM/Electrical/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE02- AM/S&T/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE03- AM/Civil/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE04- AM/Operations/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE05- AM/Architect/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE06- AM/Traffic/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE07- AM/Stores/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE08- AM/Finance/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

RE09- AM/Legal/Regular - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

CE01- AM/Electrical/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

CE03- AM/IT/Contract - CBT Result for DV, GD &/or Interview

