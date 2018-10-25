Download CAT 2018 admit card at iimcat.ac.in

Candidates who have applied for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 can download their admit cards before November 25. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, who is conducting the CAT 2018 released the official download link for the admit card on the website iimcat.ac.in on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Candidate can access the direct link to download the admit card here.

Candidates need to enter the provided username and password to download their admit card. The examination will be conducted on November 25 over centres across 147 cities in India. Test cities are mentioned in the information bulletin issued on the website.

Registration for CAT 2018 was done between August 8 and September 19, 2018.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA and 45% in case of the candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and persons with disability (PWD) categories, awarded by any University or educational institution.

Steps to follow to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM CAT exam, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CAT 2018 admit card link given there

Step 3: On next page, login with your registration details

Step 4: From next page, download your CAT admit card 2018.

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card.

