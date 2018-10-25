Download the Combined Defence Services admit card at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the link to download admit card for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II, 2018 on October 25. Candidates can download it here.

The CDS Exam II will be conducted on November 18, 2018. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in and download their hall ticket either by entering their roll number or registration ID. Candidates should take a print out of e-admit card and take it along with them to the examination centre.

UPSC conducts the CDS examination every year to recruit candidates to the Indian military service, Indian naval service, airforce academy and officers training academy.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 15:47 IST