Dr Gyanaditya Shakya honoured with Presidential Award

Vice-President of India M Vainkaiya Naidu on Thursday gave the ‘Presidential Award of Maharshi Badrayan Vyas Samman’ to Dr. Gyanaditya Shakya in New Delhi. He was honoured with Rs 1,00,000 Award and a certificate.

He was conferred the award for his outstanding contribution in the field of Pali language and literature. He was

selected for the award by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India for his five books i.e. Bauddha Dharma Darshan Mein Brahmavihara Bhavana, Anagatavasa, Chakesadhatuvasa, Pañcagatidipani and Gandhavasa.

Dr Shakya, born at village Manikpur of district Mainpuri, is currently working as an Assistant Professor in Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida. He also had been awarded with ‘Vividh (Shraman) Puruskar’ by Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Naik and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath on February 7, 2018.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 19:02 IST