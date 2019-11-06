DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 admit card 2019 released for Admin and Allied cadre exam

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:04 IST

Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has issued the admit card for Tier 1 examination for Admin and Allied cadre recruitment. The examination is being held to fill tentatively 224 vacancies.

Candidates who have applied for the examinations can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit cards for Tier-I exam for Admin and Allied cadre under CEPTAM-09/A&A Advertisement.

The admit card download for Admin and Allied cadre exam under CEPTAM-09 exam 2019 would be closed on November 23.

Steps to download DRDO CEPTAM 09 Tier 1 admit card for Admin and Allied cadre exam 2019 :

1.Visit the official website of DRDO. 2.Click on the link for career 3. Click on Other recruitments 4 Click on ‘Click here to Download Admit Card (Tier-I) for Admin & Allied cadre under CEPTAM-09/A&A AdvertisementNew05/11/2019’ 5.A login page will appear on the screen. 6.Key in the required details to log in 7.Admit card will appear on the screen 8.Download the admit card and take its print.

Candidates who clear the computer based test will be eligible for Tier II (Qualifying exam).