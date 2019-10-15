e-paper
DRDO CEPTAM 2019: Admit Card for Technician Re-Exam released, here’s the direct link to download

The absentees for ‘Technician A’ computer based exam from will have to appear for the re- exam on October 23, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO Re-exam admit card out
DRDO Re-exam admit card out(DRDO)
         

DRDO CEPTAM 2019 admit card: Those who could not appear for the DRDO CEPTAM Technician recruitment exam 2019 that was conducted from September 28 to 30 will now have a second opportunity.

The absentees for ‘Technician A’ computer based exam from will have to appear for the re- exam on October 23, 2019.

They will have to download the admit card for the same online at drdo.gov.in. The exam centres for Jaipur and Goa have been changed. Candidates are advised to look for their new exam centre address in the admit card.

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted for candidates who missed the exam in Patna, Delhi, Dehradun, Goa, Jaipur and Port Blair at selected centres.

Candidates can download their admit card before October 23, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download admit carda

Check official notice here

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 12:43 IST

