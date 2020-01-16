DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2019: Registration process for 1,817 vacancies closing soon

education

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is accepting online application for 1,817 vacancies. The last date to apply for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Examination 2019 is January 23, 2020, till 5pm.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for DRDO Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 can fill and submit the online application form on the official website. The form is available on the website drdo.gov.in (https://www.drdo.gov.in/).

Those selected will get paid at Level-1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix. Anyone who is 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognised board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is eligible to apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2019. The candidate should be between 18 and 25 years of age, along with exception for special categories.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

• Opening date for online application: December 23, 2019

• Last date for online application: January 23, 2020

• DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 Exam 2020 Date: To Be Announced

Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, select ‘Careers’ and then click on ‘Other Recruitments’

Step 3: You will be redirected to DRDO CEPTAM homepage.

Step 4: Select MTS, and click on ‘Online Application Form’

Step 5: Register yourself using required details.

Step 6: Once registered, log-in to your application using registration number.

Step 7: Fill in the application form, submit the fee and submit your application.

You can directly apply forDRDO CEPTAM MTS 2019 Exam using the link