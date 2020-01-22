e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Education / DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019: Application process to fill 1,817 vacancies closes soon, check details here

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019: Application process to fill 1,817 vacancies closes soon, check details here

DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2019:Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at drdo.gov.in on or before January 23, 2020, until 5 pm. Here’s the direct link to apply online.

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019. (Screengrab)
DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019. (Screengrab)
         

The application window for the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) CEPTAM MTS recruitment 2019 to fill 1817 vacancies is closing on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at drdo.gov.in on or before January 23, 2020, until 5 pm.

Pay scale:

Selected candidates will get paid at Level-1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix.

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have passed class 10th exam or an equivalent from a recognised board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is eligible to apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS recruitment 2019.

Age limit:

An applicant should be between 18 and 25 years of age, along with exception for special categories.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Here’s how to apply

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, select ‘Careers’ and then click on ‘Other Recruitments’

3.You will be redirected to DRDO CEPTAM homepage

4.Select MTS, and click on ‘Online Application Form’

5.Register yourself using required details

6.Once registered, log-in to your application using registration number

7.Fill in the application form, submit the fee and submit your application

tags
top news
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Tata Motors launches Altroz hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News