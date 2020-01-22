DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019: Application process to fill 1,817 vacancies closes soon, check details here

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:28 IST

The application window for the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) CEPTAM MTS recruitment 2019 to fill 1817 vacancies is closing on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at drdo.gov.in on or before January 23, 2020, until 5 pm.

Pay scale:

Selected candidates will get paid at Level-1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix.

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have passed class 10th exam or an equivalent from a recognised board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is eligible to apply for DRDO CEPTAM MTS recruitment 2019.

Age limit:

An applicant should be between 18 and 25 years of age, along with exception for special categories.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Here’s how to apply

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, select ‘Careers’ and then click on ‘Other Recruitments’

3.You will be redirected to DRDO CEPTAM homepage

4.Select MTS, and click on ‘Online Application Form’

5.Register yourself using required details

6.Once registered, log-in to your application using registration number

7.Fill in the application form, submit the fee and submit your application