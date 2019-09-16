DRDO Recruitment 2019: JRF posts on offer, last date to apply October 18

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:55 IST

Defense Research and Development organization has released a notification inviting applications for Junior Research Fellow (NPOL Kochi) post 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online on or before October 18.

The selection will be done on the basis of walk-in interview that will be held at 9 am on October 20, 2019 at Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the campus of Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory, Thirikkakara P.O., Kochi 682021.

Here’s the direct link to download the notification.

Vacancy:

The total number of vacancy available for the post of JRF is 6 in following departments:

1.Electronics & Communication Engineering ( 1 post)

2.Computer Science & Engineering ( 1 post)

3.Mechanical Engineering ( 1 post)

4.Oceanography ( 1 post)

5.Physics ( 1 post)

6.Applied Chemistry/ Polymer Chemistry ( 1 post)

Educational Qualification:

•Electronics and Communication Engineering: BE/ B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering in 1st Division with valid NET/ GATE qualification.

•Computer Science & Engineering: B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science in 1st Division with valid NET/ GATE qualification. or B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science & M.E/M.Tech in Computer Science in first division both at Graduate and Post graduate level.

•Mechanical Engineering: BE/ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in 1 st Division with valid NET/ GATE qualification.

•Oceanography, Physics and Applied Chemistry/ Polymer Chemistry: Post graduate Degree in Basic Science pertaining to the subject concerned in 1st Division with valid NET qualification.

The candidates who possess above mentioned qualification only need to attend the walk-in interview scheduled on October 20, 2019. All the qualifications acquired should be from recognized University or colleges.

Age Limit:

Upper Age Limit for a candidate applying for the JRF post should not be more than 28 years as on the date of walk-in interview. The upper age limit shall be relaxable to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC as per Government of India orders.

Pay Scale:

The Junior Research Fellowships are available initially for a period of two years (extendable as per rules), at a monthly stipend of Rs.31,000 + House Rent Allowance as admissible as per rules.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates for the walk-in interview may e-mail their bio-data to mohiths@npol.drdo.in on or before October 18, 2019.

List of Documents to be produced at the time of the interview:

•Recent passport size photograph

•Valid GATE/NET score card.

•Self-attested copies of the candidate’s testimonials/certificates

• Identity proof (aadhar card, pan card, voter id, driving license)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 10:53 IST