Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

DRDO recruitment 2019: Registration for Admin and Allied cadre jobs closes today

All the vacancies available for the recruitment is for Admin and Allied cadre, which includes positions of Stenographer, Admin Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk, Assistant Halwai cum Cook, Vehicle Operator, Fire Engine Driver, and Fireman.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aspirants interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ceptam09.com until 5 pm.
Aspirants interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ceptam09.com until 5 pm. (screengrab)
         

The last date to apply for DRDO recruitment examination to fill 224 vacancies for various posts is Wednesday, October 15, 2019. Aspirants interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ceptam09.com until 5 pm.

All the vacancies available for the recruitment is for Admin and Allied cadre, which includes positions of Stenographer, Admin Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk, Assistant Halwai cum Cook, Vehicle Operator, Fire Engine Driver, and Fireman.

Age limit:

Interested applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 27 years. The relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates would be as per the prescribed government rules.

Educational qualifications

The requisite educational qualification to apply for the positions available at DRDO should have passed class 10th for some positions or 12th pass for others, for more details candidates must read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the DRDO recruitment.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website

2. If you are a new user, click on the ‘Registration now,’ link available on the page

3. Read the instructions carefully and proceed

4. Fill in all the requisite information, and once your registration id is created go back

5. Click on the Login tab

6. Key in your credentials and log in

7. The application form will appear on the display screen

8. Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

9. Download the application form and take it’s print out for any future use

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 13:20 IST

