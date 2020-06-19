e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited eligible candidates to participate in a walk-in-interview for the posts of research associates (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF) that will be conducted in the month of July

education Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:12 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DRDO Recruitment 2020
DRDO Recruitment 2020
         

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited eligible candidates to participate in a walk-in-interview for the posts of research associates (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF) that will be conducted in the month of July. There are a total of nine vacancies out of which two are for RA while seven vacancies are of JRF.

Details of vacancy: 

Research Associates -2 vacancies--- Date of Interview- July 1

Candidates must have Ph.D. or equivalent degree on a topic related to Thermoelectric materials or modules or three years of Research,Teaching and Design and Development experience in Thermoelectric materials or modules area after Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics/Chemistry or M.E./M.Tech. in Material Science/Materials Engineering/metallurgy with at least one research paper in Science citation index (SCI) journal.

2. JRF (Physics/ material science) -- 4 vacancies- Date of interview- July 2

Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST or Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B.Tech.) in Material Science / Materials Engineering / Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate (M E./ M.Tech.) and graduate (B.E. / B.Tech) degrees in professional courses in Materials Science / Materials Engineering / Nanotechnology in first division, both at graduate and postgraduate level.

3. JRF (Chemistry) -- 01 vacancy- Date of interview- July 3

Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Chemistry with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST or Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Chemical Engineering / Material Science/Polymer Science /Industrial Chemistry/Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate in Professional course (M.E./M. Tech.) in Chemical Engineering /Material Science / Industrial Chemistry / Nanotechnology in first division, both at graduate and post graduate level.

4.JRF (Electronics) -- 02 vacancies-- July 6

Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Electronics / Electronics and Communication in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate (M.E./M. Tech.) and graduate (BE. / B.Tech) degrees in professional courses in Electronics / Electronics and Communication in first division, both at graduate and postgraduate level.

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 54,000 for RA and Rs 31,000 for JRF.

Venue of Interview: Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur- 342 Oil (Rajasthan) at 10 am.

While appearing for interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with recent passport size photograph affixed on top right corner of the first page and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc. Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce an NOC issued by the present employer.

Official Notification

top news
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator
‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In