DSSB Answer Key released for warden, assistant superintendent, patwari exam

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSB) has released the answer key for the recruitment exams for the posts of warden, assistant superintendent and patwari that were held on June 16 and 18, 2019. Candidates can download the answer key before June 27. The link will be deactivated after Thursday.

The DSSB answer keys can be downloaded online from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

How to download DSSB Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of DSSB at dssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads “Draft Answer Key and filing of objections for online CBT exam held on 16/06/2019 and 18/06/2019 for the posts of Warder, Asst.Supt., Patwari’

A login page will appear

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

The answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Tally your answers with the keys

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:17 IST