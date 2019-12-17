e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
DSSSB admit card 2019 for LDC skill test released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB has scheduled to conduct the skill test on December 21, 2019. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB admit card 2019. (Screengrab)
Delhi Subordinate service selection board has released the admit card for skill test for the recruitment of Lower Division clerk and Field clerk (Male) on its official website. Candidates who have qualified to appear for the skill test can download their admit card online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB has scheduled to conduct the skill test on December 21, 2019. Candidates are advised to take a copy of their admit card to their allotted centers on the date of the examination or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for skill test dated 21.12.2019 for postcodes 51/12 (field clerk (male)), 1/17 (LDC) and 8/19 (lower division clerk)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

