e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

DSSSB Admit card 2019 for stenographer and junior clerk released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here’s how to download

The online computer based examination 2019 will be held on October 10th and 11th, 2019. Candidates are advised to take a copy of their admit card to the examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:33 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Admit card 2019 for stenographer and junior clerk released. (Screengrab)
DSSSB Admit card 2019 for stenographer and junior clerk released. (Screengrab)
         

Delhi sub-ordinate service selection board has released the admit card for the post of Stenographer Grade-III and junior clerk. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online computer based examination 2019 will be held on October 10th and 11th, 2019. Candidates are advised to take a copy of their admit card to the examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for online CBT exam 10th, 11th Oct 2019 for the post of stenographer gr iii (21/18) and jr. clerk (19/15),’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:12 IST

tags
top news
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
US woman says bonded with Boris over Shakespeare, mum on relationship query
Oct 07, 2019 13:51 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 16:10 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News