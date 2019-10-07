DSSSB Admit card 2019 for stenographer and junior clerk released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Delhi sub-ordinate service selection board has released the admit card for the post of Stenographer Grade-III and junior clerk. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from its official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online computer based examination 2019 will be held on October 10th and 11th, 2019. Candidates are advised to take a copy of their admit card to the examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for online CBT exam 10th, 11th Oct 2019 for the post of stenographer gr iii (21/18) and jr. clerk (19/15),’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:12 IST